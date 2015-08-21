Sorry Sydney, the sunshine isn't going to last

The rain is coming. Photo: Sarah Kimmorley.

Sydney, enjoy the predicted 25C on Saturday because weather forecasters are saying it’s not going to last.

Meteorologists predict that much of New South Wales will receive the heaviest rains in two months on Sunday as a low-pressure trough breaks up the region’s long dry spell.

“Sydney will potentially receive 20 millimetres on Sunday and another 20-30 millimetres on Monday,” Guy Dixon, a meteorologist with Weatherzone, told Fairfax Media.

Cloudier conditions with maximum temperatures of 20-21C are expected to last until next Thursday.

So to ensure you get the most out of the sunshine while it’s here. Check out “The 28 best things to do in Sydney to experience it like a local”.

From golden beaches to impressive architecture, beautiful bushland and a roadmap for foodies, this list will ensure you get the best possible weekend experience — and there’s something for every budget!

