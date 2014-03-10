Sorry Surfies, Climate Change Means Fewer Gnarly Waves On East Coast Australia

Getty

Climate change will reduce the number of days with big waves in eastern Australia because there will be fewer storms, say Bureau of Meteorology scientists.

A new computer model found that an intermediate level of greenhouse gas emissions will mean a 25 per cent drop in big waves, while high emission levels will lead to 42 per cent fewer by 2070.

The modelling is detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

Dr Andrew Dowdy of the bureau’s Centre for Australian Weather and Climate Research and colleagues used data from 1992 to 2010 to analyse storm days.

Large ocean waves in the mid-latitude regions are predominately caused by strong winds associated with cyclones.

This research could help in better understanding and predicting elevated water levels or coastal erosion in the region.

