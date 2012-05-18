Sorry Slow Pokes, Coachella Is Already Sold Out For Next Year

Photo: Aly Weisman/Business Insider

Just two hours after pre-sale tickets for Coachella 2013 went on sale at 10am PST, they were gone.Sorry slow-moving music fans, but you’ll have to wait until January until more tickets go on sale. And it gets worse: the price of tickets is higher than ever before.



A three-day general admission wristband is selling for $349 in 2013, which is $34 more than this year. VIP wristbands will put you back $799 next year, almost $100 higher than the 2012 price.

The 2013 festival will again take place over two weekends: April 12-14 and April 19-21.

And if you tried getting tickets today, early bird got the worm.

Moral of the story: Hurry up, hippies.

