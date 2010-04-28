Sorry, ShittyDeal.com Is Already Taken

Photo: Bloomberg

If you’ve been watching today’s Goldman Sachs testimony before a U.S. Senate committee, you’ve heard the term “shitty deal” about a dozen times.Bad news, would-be Internet entrepreneurs: ShittyDeal.com is already taken.



According to the Whois data, it’s been owned for more than 10 years, though it’s not currently hosting a website.

Registrant:

All Star

265 S. Federal Hwy #330

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33441

United States

Registered through: GoDaddy.com, Inc. (http://www.godaddy.com)

Domain Name: SHITTYDEAL.COM

Created on: 24-Jul-99

Expires on: 24-Jul-10

Last Updated on: 01-Jul-09

Administrative Contact:

Star, All [email protected]

265 S. Federal Hwy #330

Deerfield Beach, Florida 33441

United States

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.