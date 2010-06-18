Sorry, Sheryl Sandberg, Stats About Teenagers Don't Show Email Dying

Yesterday, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s COO, announced that email was on its way out as a core form of communication.



“If you want to know what people like us will do tomorrow,” she told the crowd at Nielsen Consumer 360, “you look at what teenagers are doing today. And the latest figures say that only 11% of teenagers email daily.” Email is the past. IM, and yes, Facebook are the future.

There are two problems with this argument.

First, the data in her claim isn’t exactly what she stated. The research she referenced, Pew Internet‘s report on teens and mobile phones, found that only 11% of teens used email to communicate with friends daily — not email in general.

Pew’s report doesn’t have any data on overall daily use of email by teens, but its latest data show a more robust 68% of teens saying they use email “at least occasionally.” Pew’s focus groups suggest that teens think of email as a tool for communicating with adults and institutions.

This means both that counting only communications with friends drags down the figure, and that one should expect teens — who have less official business to conduct — to do less emailing than adults.

Secondly, the 11% figure doesn’t represent a mass desertion of email by teenagers. The percentage of teens using email for daily communication with friends has been rather flat since Pew started recording it in 2006, when it was 14%.

Teens haven’t quit constantly emailing each other; they never did it much in the first place. That’s interesting, perhaps, but it doesn’t suggest that email is about to go the way of the buffalo.

