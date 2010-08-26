Sorry Samsung – An iPhone User Just Shattered Your Text Messaging Record

In a clever public relations move earlier this year, Samsung shot a commercial showing a former employee break the record for fastest texter using a Samsung Omnia II and its Swype texting technology. That record (35.54 seconds) has since been broken by another person (25.94 seconds) who was also invited by Samsung to set a faster time.



Last night, however, Apple pushed Samsung to the side when Gumball Tech writer Brian Sweet uploaded a video of himself shattering the texting record held by Samsung’s Swype technology.

Using his iPhone 4, Sweet texted the following phrase appointed by Guinness to the first record holder: The razor-toothed piranhas of the genera Serrasalmus and Pygocentrus are the most ferocious freshwater fish in the world. In reality they seldom attack a human,

In just 21.8 seconds, the Gumball Tech writer texted the above phrase using the iPhone 4’s standard keyboard. While the Guinness World Record still technically belongs to the former Samsung employee, Sweet’s video shows Apple utterly dominating Samsung in something they held so much pride in.

Watch the writer’s impressive effort below:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.