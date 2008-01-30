Sorry, Ron Paul: TV Still Bigger Than Web Among Voters

Paging Dr. Ron Paul… the impact of Internet buzz on actual votes is still negligible, particularly in New Hampshire. A study of 2,200 primary voters in New Hampshire conducted by AdAge and marketing firm SS&K showed 40% of voters had visited a candidate’s web site and one in four had visited a candidate’s profile on a social networking site like MySpace or Facebook. That compares to 56% who said they’d seen a TV ad for one of the candidates, and 51% who said they’d watched a televised debate.

This study doesn’t say a whole lot new, but it does help explain why the campaigns focus their ad spending on local TV. Web fave Ron Paul drew 8% of Republican votes in New Hampshire, while Hillary Clinton narrowly beat Barack Obama — a leader in most measures of online buzz among Democrats — by a wide margin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.