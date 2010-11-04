Patriots Didn't Want Randy Moss Back

Nicholas Carlson
Randy Moss's Face

The New England Patriots did not want wide receiver Randy Moss back.

NFL.com’s Michael Lombardi says the Titans were the only team to claim Moss off waivers.

There’s a chance the Patriots – who, with the NFL’s best record had the lowest waiver position – could have been hoping to sign Moss for a lower salary after he cleared waivers.

After playing his old team last week, Moss gave a seven minute speech on how much he missed playing for the Patriots.

“The captains, [Vince] Wilfork, Tommy Boy [Brady], [Jerod] Mayo, Kevin Faulk … I miss those guys,” Moss said.

“I miss the team. I miss the hell out of them — every last helmet in that locker room.”

Apparently the feeling wasn’t returned.

