Sorry President Obama, You're Wrong About The Interest Payments On The Debt

In his press conference going on right now, Barack Obama says that the main reasons deficits will continue as far as the eye can see is the big burden of interest payments.



That’s nonsense, and in fact it’s not that big of a deal.

As we’ve shown numerous times before, interest payments as a share of the GDP are actually lower than they’ve been in decades. They’re just not that big of a deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.