Sorry, New Yorkers, It's Too Late To Stock Up On Supplies From Fresh Direct

The last “snowpocalypse” was a no-show in New York City. If you readied yourself for days of being shut in by the snowfall, you might have felt like a pretty girl who gets stood up on a first date.



But tonight the sequel for the snowpocalypse is on its way, and New Yorkers have stories from further south to scare them into thinking it might be pretty bad. In much of the corridor between Philadelphia and Washington DC, people found themselves unable to leave their homes, drive their cars, buy groceries, or even get emergency medical attention.

So it might not be a bad idea to stock up on some extra flashlight batteries, canned soup, antiseptic and bandages before the storm hits. If electricity goes out, you won’t be able to depend on your taps for water so you need at least a gallon of water per day for each person in your apartment.

You won’t be able to count on hailing a cab on Wednesday night. Emergency vehicles might have trouble reaching some areas. Delivery trucks won’t be able to get through some streets until it is plowed, which means stores may run short of supplies. Cash becomes scarce when ATMs go down because of the lack of electricity, so withdrawing extra from the bank is a good idea. Your cable television and internet connection is easily vulnerable to a severe storm, so having a battery operated radio on hand can be important to keeping you updated on the latest developments.

Don’t panic. New York City is far better prepared for major snow storms than our neighbours to the south. We can handle any likely storm. But we cannot necessarily handle an unlikely storm, which is when having some supplies around will come in handy. You might feel a bit silly stocking up on supplies before the storm but, if you must, just convince yourself that this is a sensible hedge against a Black Swan storm. Apply what you know about financial prudence to storm preparedness.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to actually trek out to the store to get supplies. Fresh Direct has already cut off orders for tomorrow due to the storm.

