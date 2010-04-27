Sorry New York, You're One Of The Cities Hitting Brand New Lows In Housing

The headline number looks good, but several cities measured by the S&P Case-Shiller index were not so hot. And one of them was NYC.



This was in the Case-Shiller report for February:

Fourteen of the MSAs and both Composites have now fallen for at least four consecutive months. In addition, prices reached recent new lows for six cities in February – Charlotte, Las Vegas, New York, Portland, Seattle and Tampa – sending a more cautionary message compared to the annual figures. While 14 MSAs and the two composites show improvement over their trough values reached in the spring 2009, we are not completely out of the woods.

