Sorry MSNBC: Dylan Ratigan Is A Conservative

One of these things is not like the other: Dylan Ratigan, a self-proclaimed conservative among his lefty co-workers at MSNBC.



“I consider myself a conservative … the social [stuff] I could care less, but when it comes to actual structure…”

Also: “The Libertarians lose me when they go to the law of the jungle but refuse to prevent the game from being rigged.”

Watch the video below.

