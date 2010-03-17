Sorry London, International Finance Has A Brand New Home

London’s long-standing lead atop the Global Financial Centres ranking came to an end this week.



The international survey — published wistfully by the City of London Corporation — ranked New York City in a tie for first with London.

New York’s rise came despite its being seen as the epicentre of the financial crisis.

But the financial crisis was a mere catalyst in the changing tides of global finance: Asia is charging forward, America is limping, and Europe is in its death throes.

Here’s The Top 15 Global Financial centres And Where They’re Moving –>

