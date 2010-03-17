Sorry London, International Finance Has A Brand New Home

London’s long-standing lead atop the Global Financial Centres ranking came to an end this week.

The international survey — published wistfully by the City of London Corporation — ranked New York City in a tie for first with London.

New York’s rise came despite its being seen as the epicentre of the financial crisis.

But the financial crisis was a mere catalyst in the changing tides of global finance: Asia is charging forward, America is limping, and Europe is in its death throes.

Here’s The Top 15 Global Financial centres And Where They’re Moving –>

#15 (tie) San Francisco

Sept. 2009 rating: 634

March 2010 rating: 651

San Francisco is seen as a global diversified centre.

It ranked eight in asset management, climbing ahead of several tax shelters -- Zurich, Jersey, Guernsey, and Geneva.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#15 (tie) Beijing

Sept. 2009 rating: 613

March 2010 rating: 651

Beijing is seen as a global contender.

The Chinese capital ranked seventh in the insurance sector, passing Tokyo and Zurich.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#14 Boston

Sept. 2009 rating: 634

March 2010 rating: 652

Boston is seen as an established transnational centre. But it isn't top calibre in any sector.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#13 Frankfurt

Sept. 2009 rating: 649

March 2010 rating: 660

Frankfurt is seen as a global leader.

Germany's finance leader ranked seventh in government & regulatory environment, falling a place due to concerns about excessive regulation.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#12 Toronto

Sept. 2009 rating: 647

March 2010 rating: 667

Toronto is seen as a global leader.

Canada's finance centre ranked third in people, climbing ahead of Frankfurt, Zurich, and Sydney. It also scored highly in asset management and government & regulatory.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#11 Shanghai

Sept. 2009 rating: 655

March 2010 rating: 668

Shanghai is still seen as a global contender, despite scoring higher than some 'global leaders.'

Shanghai powered up the general competitiveness list to eight place, up 12 from September. It is also climbed the ranks in asset management, people, market access, and infrastructure.

Furthermore, the city ranked second in reputation, which means respondents thought it was likely to keep gaining.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#9 (tie) Sydney

Sept. 2009 rating: 651

March 2010 rating: 670

Sydney is seen as an established transnational centre.

Autralia's largest city made top-10 lists in people, business environment, and infrastructure.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#9 (tie) Shenzhen

Sept. 2009 rating: 695

March 2010 rating: 670

Shenzhen is seen as a transnational specialist centre.

Despite falling in GFC rating, Shenzhen rose nine ranks in general competitiveness to tenth place. It is also a top-10 city for banking and insurance.

The relatively liberal (for China) city received the highest score for reputation, which means people expect it to boom in the coming years.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#8 Geneva

Sept. 2009 rating: 660

March 2010 rating: 671

Geneva is seen as a global specialist centre.

Thanks to the international attack on Swiss banks, Geneva fell out of the top 10 centres of asset management. But it held on to high ranks in many areas, including professional services and market access.

Source: City of London Corp. & Z/Yen

#7 Zurich

Sept. 2009 rating: 676

March 2010 rating: 677

Zurich is seen as a global leader.

Zurich rose in its reputation for banking, perhaps due to increased regulation of Swiss banks. However, it declined in asset management, people, and business environment.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#6 Chicago

Sept. 2009 rating: 661

March 2010 rating: 678

Chicago is seen as a global leader.

The Windy City climbed up the list in all sectors except market access. Probably because the market is moving across the world to China.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#5 Tokyo

Sept. 2009 rating: 674

March 2010 rating: 692

Tokyo is seen as a global leader.

Japan's capital city scored top 10 in all categories, gaining in banking, professional services, business environment, market access, and general competitiveness.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#4 Singapore

Sept. 2009 rating: 719

March 2010 rating: 733

Singapore is seen as a global leader.

It ranked in all areas, rising to third place in the category of people.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#3 Hong Kong

Sept. 2009 rating: 729

March 2010 rating: 739

Hong Kong is seen as a global leader.

The city is seen as the world's leader in insurance and was ranked in the top four of all categories. It also has the third best reputation (for future gain), after Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#2 London

Sept. 2009 rating: 790

March 2010 rating: 775

London is seen as a global leader. But it lost ground and its top position due to concerns with a regulatory backlash following the financial crisis. Other concerns included high taxes, ageing infrastructure and diminishing access to skilled people.

London held on to the top rank in asset management, professional services, market access, and general competitiveness.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

#1 New York

Sept. 2009 rating: 774

March 2010 rating: 775

New York is seen as a global leader.

Slight improvements for New York were enough to tie London as the top global financial centre. The Empire City held onto its lead in banking, while seizing the top spot in government & regulatory, people, business environment, and infrastructure.

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

Now get ready for Hong Kong and Singapore

Source: Global Finance Centres 6 & 7

