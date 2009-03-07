Sorry, Jon Stewart's CNBC Rant Wasn't That Funny

In the final days of the Bush administration, many wondered who the Daily Show’s was going to make fun of, since obviously he wasn’t going to treat Obama the same way. Fortunately for Stewart he has the financial world, or more specifically financial media.



Yesterday we got a good guffaw over his attacks on CNBC, and we posted it cause we knew people would like it. But really, it wasn’t that funny.

Eddy Elfenbein at CrossingWallStreet had the right take:

I’m sorry but this clip just doesn’t work for me. Jon Stewart is certainly funny, but I’m not a fan of taking soundbites out of context just to make your guests look foolish. Santelli is one of the best guys on CNBC and he’s been one of the most consistent people in cutting through the noise. Stewart, on the other hand, is the King of SWPL America. He takes quotes and events out of context, flips them around and presents them in such a way as to flatter his fans’ very large sense of self-superiority. In other words, Frank Rich loves him. But honestly, that gag is getting old.

After his rant, he went on Letterman and did the same all over again, joking about how, get this, there are three (!) 24-hour financial channels, but none of them know where the economy his going. Hilarious, ain’t it?

Of course, the joke is on us in the end. He’s an entertainer, and the stupidest thing you can do is try to get into debates with a guy who’s just trying to entertain or provoke people. It’s like trying to start a fight with Ann Coulter or Rush Limbaugh. Sure, things they all say are ridiculous, but the real losers are the ones who play them at their game.

