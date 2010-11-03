Sorry Apple, The 7" Screen On The Samsung Galaxy Tab Is Good

Seven inches seems to be enough for this tiny tablet.

Photo: Engadget

It seems like seven inches is just fine for a tablet, according to the first round of reviews of the Samsung Galaxy Tab.So much for Steve Jobs’s “Dead on Arrival” prediction.



Here’s what they are saying:

The Pros

Engadget says the 1024 X 600 LCD display produced incredible visuals. The screen’s smaller size means a lighter device that won’t tire your arms after long periods of use.

The Tab scales phone-sized apps well. Engadget was able to get popular apps like Angry Birds to run without blurring or pixelation.

Slash Gear reports that the audio quality is great from headphones, and surprisingly good from the internal speakers.

Most agree that the battery life is decent, although not as good as the iPad’s. Engadget cracked open the Tab, showing off the huge battery.

The Cons

The Tab costs $600, which is only $29 cheaper than the cheapest iPad 3G. Sprint will cut the price with a two-year contract, but then you’re shelling out at least $29.99 per month for a data plan.

The dual cameras fill a gap left by the iPad, but Tech Radar says photo quality was mediocre at best. The rear camera is three megapixels with an LED flash. The front camera is 1.3 megapixels. It doesn’t shoot HD video either.

With Android 2.2, the Tab runs Flash, but many sites aren’t optimised for mobile. Pocket Lint had difficulty getting Flash intensive sites like BBC to load.

The Galaxy Tab is easily the best Android tablet out there, although it doesn’t exactly face a lot of competition. It’s definitely worth a look for anyone who needs a lightweight alternative to the iPad.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.