'Iron Man 2' Bombed (Relatively)

OK, so “Iron Man 2” didn’t outdo “The Dark Knight’s” $158 million opening weekend record as some movie-industry watchers had expected.But it still did pretty excellent: $133.6 million for its North American debut, making it the fifth-biggest opening of all time.



A big kick-off for the summer blockbuster season, to be sure.

Still, Paramount Vice Chairman Rob Moore tried to spin the fact that the film’s numbers didn’t quite live up to all the hype, telling Reuters that:

…the “Iron Man” franchise does not have the same fan base or history as the “Batman” or “Spider-Man” films, and that it was an “amazing accomplishment” merely to be grouped with those veterans.

More:

The first film opened to $99 million in North America, and ended up with $318 million. Including the international markets, the worldwide tally was $585 million.

The sequel, which reunites Downey with director Jon Favreau, cost between $170 million and $180 million to make. Downey plays Tony Stark, a playboy weapons mogul who moonlights as an airborne superhero. Mickey Rourke, Don Cheadle and Scarlett Johansson joined the cast of the new film. While critics were virtually unanimous in their approval of the first film, they were slightly less enthralled by the sequel.

“Iron Man 2” is the first big Marvel superhero film to open since Disney bought the comic-book studio last year.

