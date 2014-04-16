Sorry Hipsters, Too Many Beards Are A Turn-Off

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Facial hair is sexy but only when a few people have it.

It stops being cool when everyone else has a beard, say Australian researchers.

And the same applies for clean shaven people: it’s considered more attractive when everyone else is sporting a beard.

Dr Barnaby Dixson of the University of New South Wales reported the study of 1453 women and 213 men in The Royal Society’s Journal Biology Letter.

“Women and men judged heavy stubble and full beards more attractive when presented in treatments where beards were rare than when they were common,” Dr Dixson and colleagues write.

“Likewise, clean-shaven faces were least attractive when clean-shaven faces were commonest and more attractive when rare.”

