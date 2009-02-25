Sorry, Green Energy Is "No Panacea"

Marc Gunther at Green Biz provides a brilliant dissection of Monday’s alternative energy forum in Washington organised by the National Clean Energy Project. He points out that while there were many brilliant minds at the event, the speakers droned on and on, providing little in the way of details. While they promised a lot, they only delivered a little.



His pithy response to these folks:

Clean energy is many things, but it’s no panacea. And the real question isn’t whether we want to replace polluting fossil fuels with solar, wind and geothermal energy. The difficult challenges revolve around how we should we do it, how much it will cost and how to overcome the many obstacles to the so-called clean energy revolution. If it were easy, it would have been done by now.

Click through for his complete wrap of the events, and a glimpse at the frustration with the pace of green business.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.