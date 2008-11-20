Sorry, Grantham, You're Too Bullish: S&P 500 Fair Value 700

We normally look to Jeremy Grantham at GMO, John Hussman at the Hussman Funds, Andrew Smithers at Smithers & Co., et al, to figure out what stocks are really worth. All of these folks put fair value on the S&P 500 at about 850-1050. (And they have since it was trading at 1400).



For example, see our “Silver Lining” post from yesterday, laying out Jeremy’s expected returns for various asset classes at the end of October. And John Hussman’s logic in “Scary, Scary, But Stocks Still A Buy.”

But now one of our smartest readers is telling us that even Jeremy is too optimistic. Our friend runs the numbers again using “normalized” earnings and a lower PE multiple and concludes that the S&P 500 is only worth 700, another 15% below where we are now. Here’s hoping he’s wrong.

The sensitivity of GMO’s estimates is worth going through again.

GMO’s fair value estimate goes something like this.

1. Fair value delivers a real return of 5.75%

2. That implies a P/E of 17.4 (because 1/5.75% = 17.4)

3. But there is “slippage” due to inaccurate earnings

4. Slippage will be 0.5%

5. Therefore the required P/E for a 5.75% real return is 16 (because 1/6.25% = 16)

6. S&P sales are about $1000/share

7. Assume a normalized profit margin of 6%

8. Normalized earnings are therefore $60/share

9. Fair value is $960. (P/E of 16 at E = $60)

I know, they get $975, but I rounded here and there.

But relative to long-run averages, there’s optimism in some of GMO’s assumptions. So let’s adjust some of the assumptions, toward historical norms.

1. Fair value delivers a real return of 6%

2. That implies a P/E of 16.67 (because 1/6% = 16.67)

3. But there is “slippage” due to inaccurate earnings

4. Historically, average slippage is 1.5%

5. Therefore the required P/E for a 6% real return is 13.33 (because 1/7.5% = 13.33)

6. S&P sales are about $1000/share

7. Historically, profit margins have averaged 5.25%

8. Normalized earnings are therefore $52.50/share

9. Fair value is $700. (P/E of 13.33 at E = $52.50)

