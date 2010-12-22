Sorry GOP, There's Just One Problem With Your Huge Census Victory

Yes, more and more of the American population now lives in red states, and that will benefit the GOP in Congress and Presidential elections.



But while the map is getting redder, the red states themselves may are getting bluer, especially Texas, which was the huge winner with a net pickup of 4 seats.

This chart is from the state of Texas. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see where the population growth has come from, and where it’s going (hint: the growth is not coming from the GOP Anglo base). Note that if we’re just talking white population, Texas has barely grown at all (and to the extent it has, it’s been in Democrat-friendly cities like Dallas and Austin).

Other states are also shifting for similar reasons. They’re not as big, but then the Congressional gains aren’t nearly as dramatic.

Photo: Texas Window On State Government

