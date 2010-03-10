Sorry GOP, The Next Big Story Is The Recovery, Job Creation, And Obama's Political Resurgence

Photo: AP

In about a month, you’re going to see a lot of articles that sound some like thisIn late January his poll numbers were in the gutter, his dream of passing health insurance had been dashed by a political nobody in Massachusetts, and he had just alienated everyone in his own party by announcing a spending freeze. But then Barack Obama…



Get ready for it, the Obama comeback story is right around the corner.

It’s very possible that in the next few weeks, healthcare will get passed, and for the first time since the recession began, we’re going to see real, substantial hiring, and thus an improvement in the unemployment rate.

So long as investors don’t get freaked out about the fed, the market should be higher too, which always helps, and suddenly the President’s coattails will be in demand come November. Suddenly the midterm won’t look like such a guaranteed rout anymore.

A few more things need to happen, but the seeds are being planted right now.

