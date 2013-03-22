Sorry Google; You Can Keep It To yourself

Google today launched Keep, an app that allows you to save things, clip stuff from the web, hoard notes and what not and put them all onto your Google Drive. Yup, you guessed it — it is an imitation to Evernote and many other such applications. It is a good thing that Google has decided to compete with the likes of Evernote — it validates their market.



It might actually be good, or even better than Evernote. But I still won’t use Keep. You know why? Google Reader.

