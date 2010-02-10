Sorry Google, We Only Want To Be "Friends" With About 36% Of Our Gmail Contacts

One big problem with Google Buzz — Google’s new social network built on top of Gmail — is that while our Gmail contact lists are full of people we actually know, they’re not full of people we necessarily want to socialize with.



At least, that’s the case for me and the rest of the SAI staff.

Using Facebook’s contact importer feature, I discovered that, of the 210 people in my Gmail contact list who are on Facebook, I am only Facebook friends with 95, or 45%, of them.

This puts me above the office average.

Including interns, there are six people working on SAI. Between us, we have 1,353 Gmail contacts who are on Facebook. Between us, we are only friends with 493, or about 36%, of them.

Obviously, we are a very small sample size. But we think these results remain directional and telling. At the very least, they confirm that our relationship with our Gmail contacts is what we thought it was.

We asked Facebook if this figure is close to the average for all its users who are also on Facebook. A spokesperson said it’s a “pointed” question, but that the answer “is not something we’d share.”

They told us: “We haven’t yet had the opportunity to use Google Buzz. Generally, we’re supportive of technologies that help make the web more social and the world more open and are interested to see how Google Buzz progresses over time.”

Curious to find out how many of your Gmail contacts you’ve decided to become Facebook friends with?

Follow these simple three steps.

Enter your Gmail address and password. Don't worry you won't spam anybody. Viola. Facebook tells you how many Gmail contacts you have on Facebook and how many of them you are friends with. For me its 45%. So what does every on think of Google Buzz? Find out >



