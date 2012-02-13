Sorry, Google Plus: Google Uses Facebook To Tease Product Launch

Update: The big news was actually not so big after all — just a new YouTube app for Google TV, with new channel pages and other navigation improvements.



Earlier: Apparently Google TV has some big product announcements coming up tomorrow.

But as Ed Bott pointed out this morning, the only way you’d know this is by looking at Facebook.

The official Google TV page on Google+ just kicked off on Friday and has nothing about an upcoming announcement — just a few pictures.

Instead, the Google TV team posted this note on their Facebook page: “Get ready for Monday. We have some big announcements coming.”

This seems to contradict Google’s policy of pushing Google+ at every opportunity. But the Google TV team knows where the audience is.

We’ll be monitoring Facebook closely to see what the announcement is. Maybe it’s some shipping products from the crop of Google TV partners announced at CES, or perhaps something to do with the in-home entertainment system that Google is reportedly testing.

