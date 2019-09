Someone recently told us that gold buyers are dumb money, and silver buyers are crazy money.



Well, a few days ago it looked like the dumb money was winning out, as gold (despite falling) wasn’t falling nearly as much as silver was.

Well, that’s erased. Gold has hit a fresh low when priced in silver.

