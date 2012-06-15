Sorry Gamers, Gotta Leave The Couch To Register To Vote

Late last week Rock the Vote announced a partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) to allow Xbox Live subscribers to register to vote from their Xbox. Sounds like an awesome idea, but it won’t work quite as advertised. Why? Only two states– Washington and Arizona — allow voters to register online. Further, when you register to vote through Rock The Vote, they have to e-mail you the filled-out form, and you have to print it out and mail it in to complete the process.



That might not sound like a lot of effort, but it does require leaving the couch, and hardly qualifies as registering to vote through Xbox. And since it doesn’t really streamline anything, it does reduce the Rock the Vote – Xbox partnership from potentially innovative idea to, well, gimmick status. Will it help Rock The Vote reach their goal of registering 2 million new voters by the fall? Who knows? One question: just how many of Xbox Live’s 12 million users are eligible to vote?

