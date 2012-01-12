Sorry, Fellas: Halle Berry Is Engaged! -- Here's Your Daily Gossip

- Britney Spears is shedding for the wedding! Or is this the work of photoshop?
- Guess what Dolly Parton showed off in between her cleavage at the “Joyful Noise” premiere?
- Good news, nerds! Olivia Munn is single again.
- Lindsay Lohan owes a serious tax debt to the IRS. Add it to the list of the actress’ smart moves.
- Fashionable friends Liv Tyler and Naomi Watts help Stella McCartney celebrate the opening of her new Soho store.
- Molly Sims is pregnant with a “honeymoon baby” and is “over the moon” about it.
- AnnaLynne McCord wants you to judge her, not her accidental topless twitpic.
- Hottie Halle Berry is off the market thanks to motorcycle man, Olivier Martinez.
