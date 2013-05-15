Sorry, Everyone! The $2,000 Gwyneth Paltrow Groupon Is Sold Out

Paltrow: sold out.

If you want to spend $2,000 to take a cooking class taught by Gwyneth Paltrow, it’s too late. 60 people already bought her Groupon package, which features a night in a hotel, a trip to a spa and dinner at Bistro La Promenade in New York.



The highlight of the event was:

You and a friend are invited to the private goop event, which begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 14. You can munch on appetizers and sip cocktails before goop editor-in-chief Gwyneth Paltrow gives a cooking demonstration. You’ll leave with a signed cookbook.

The event actually seems like it’s well worth the money — airfare and car service are included.

Here are the details:

Gwyneth Paltrow Meet n’ Greet at Private goop Event, Spa Pampering, and Swanky Dinner in NYC on June 14-16

Included in trip package:

• Round-trip airfare from anywhere in the US or Canada to New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

• Two-night stay in a junior suite at 4-star DoubleTree by Hilton Metropolitan New York, valid for check-in 6/14/13

• Tickets to a private event with goop including a meet and greet with Gwyneth Paltrow

• Spa treatments for two including hair conditioning, styling, spa manicures and pedicures

• One dinner for two at Bistro La Promenade

• Round-trip airport transfers to hotel

In the fall of 2008, Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow launched a lifestyle web site called goop to chat about recipes, travel, food, and fashion. Fresh off being named the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” by People Magazine, the star is hosting a private goop event in New York City for 60 attendees on June 14, where she’ll give a cooking demonstration and greet her fans. Not only will you meet Gwyneth, you’ll also dine at the Bistro La Promenade restaurant, get the star treatment at Great Jones Spa, and catch 40 winks stay at the 4-star DoubleTree by Hilton Metropolitan New York.

Private goop Event and Gwyneth Paltrow Meet n’ Greet

Spa Treatments

The next day, you’ll visit Great Jones Spa for beautifying treatments including hair conditioning, styling, and a spa mani-pedi.

Dinner for Two

Later that evening, you’ll head to Chelsea’s London Terrace for dinner at Bistro La Promenade, helmed by Executive Chef Alain Allegretti. Known for its casual French cuisine, the restaurant has received praise from several media outlets including Eater, Zagat, and CBS. The New York Times relished Allegretti’s “harmonious and sophisticated plates on which each ingredient has been treated in a way calculated to coax forth the most flavour.”

Upscale Hotel Accommodations

On Friday and Saturday night, you’ll stay in a junior suite at the 4-star DoubleTree by Hilton Metropolitan New York, located in Midtown Manhattan, within walking distance of the theatre District and Times Square. The hotel’s recently renovated guest room feature flat-screen TVs and pillow-top mattresses.

The photos above depict the hotel and restaurant included in this deal. They are not affiliated with goop. Read the Fine Print for important info on travel dates and other restrictions.

