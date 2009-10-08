Sorry Euro, Rates Are Staying At 1%

The European Central Bank (ECB) has announced that it will keep its refinancing rate at 1%. The overnight deposit rate will stay at a tiny 0.25%.



The Euro traded up ahead of the ECB decision, perhaps due to speculation that the ECB could surprise with a small hike. Yet despite Australia’s surprise earlier this week, it wasn’t in the cards.

This ECB announcement comes after The Bank of England kept its key rate at 0.5%.

Meanwhile the U.S. federal funds rate is at 0.25%.

We’ll likely be seeing a divergence between rate cycles for these major economies and those that were mostly unscathed by the crisis such as Australia and Brazil.

