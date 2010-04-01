ESPN Will Air Tiger's First Swing At The Masters LIVE

On Thursday next week, Tiger Woods will tee off in front of TV cameras for the first time since November 15th at the Australian Masters.



The game starts at 8:30 a.m. and, during the past 10 years, Woods has typically taken his first swing in the early afternoon (between 12:57 p.m. to 1:52 p.m., the AP reports).

ESPN and Augusta National are well aware that America will be watching the Masters to see if the sports star still has it after his extra-marital affairs busted into the public eye and he entered sex rehab. They announced that the network will air his first swing at the tournament live.

But don’t expect additional live footage of Tiger from ESPN.

They plan to huddle the Masters material for their three-and-a-half-hour, packaged segment, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (EST) on Thursday and the final round from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday. There will be some additional live coverage online at www.masters.com.

But as the New York Times tells us, Woods will not be followed by any additional cameras or crews.

Neal Pilson, the former president of CBS Sports, who worked with Masters officials for 20 years, told the Times that Augusta’s decision to permit ESPN to show Tiger’s first tee shot Thursday was a tiny budge. “I’m sure ESPN would love to cover his entire round, but their answer is you can catch him teeing off,” he said. “Augusta National is exercising its control over the tournament as everyone expected them to.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.