Sorry Entrepreneurs, It Will Take Your Cities 20+ Years To Be As Cool As Silicon Valley

During the Tahoe Tech Talk three hour Q&A segment with the panelists, someone in the audience asked about how to create a stronger entrepreneurial community in their city so that it could be “more like Silicon Valley.”



After a little banter, Chris Sacca and Dave Morin called me up onto stage to do a short riff on what we’ve done in Boulder and what makes it special. Damon Clinkscales recorded it on his iPhone.

The key points are:

Don’t try to be Silicon Valley (it’s a special place – learn from it – but don’t try to emulate it)

It takes at least a half dozen people that are committed to provide leadership over 20 years

You have to do things that engage the entire entrepreneurial community (e.g. TechStars)

You have to continually get new first time entrepreneurs into the entrepreneurial community

There’s a lot of stuff about this in our new book Do More Faster in case you want to go deeper on this topic.

Check out the video:



