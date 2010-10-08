Sorry Entrepreneurs, It Will Take Your Cities 20+ Years To Be As Cool As Silicon Valley

During the Tahoe Tech Talk three hour Q&A segment with the panelists, someone in the audience asked about how to create a stronger entrepreneurial community in their city so that it could be “more like Silicon Valley.”
After a little banter, Chris Sacca and Dave Morin called me up onto stage to do a short riff on what we’ve done in Boulder and what makes it special. Damon Clinkscales recorded it on his iPhone.
The key points are:
- Don’t try to be Silicon Valley (it’s a special place – learn from it – but don’t try to emulate it)
- It takes at least a half dozen people that are committed to provide leadership over 20 years
- You have to do things that engage the entire entrepreneurial community (e.g. TechStars)
- You have to continually get new first time entrepreneurs into the entrepreneurial community
There’s a lot of stuff about this in our new book Do More Faster in case you want to go deeper on this topic.
Check out the video:
