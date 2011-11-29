Andrew Mason Is No Longer A Billionaire

Photo: NASDAQ
Tough break for Groupon CEO and founder Andrew Mason: He’s no longer a billionaire.His 7.3% stake in the daily deals site is now only worth $783 million now that his company’s share price tanked after its IPO earlier this month.
Groupon shares traded as high as $30 the day of its IPO, but crashed through the IPO price of $20. At the end of its first day of trading, Mason’s stake was worth $1.2 billion.
Markets have erased nearly $9 billion in value from Groupon’s trading debut high of $30.
