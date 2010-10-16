Sorry California: Even If You legalise Weed, Obama Will Lock You Up For Toking

This is lame.



Even if California legalizes week at the ballot next November, Californians will still be at risk if they toke up.

Why?

There are federal drug laws, and Attorney General Eric Holder has announced that they will still be enforced. This is exactly what the Feds did under Bush and Attorney General John Ashcroft regarding medical marijuana in CA.

(via Mike Riggs)

