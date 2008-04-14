Sorry, The Stock Market is Still Screwed

Friday’s GE bomb notwithstanding, the US stock market has bounced off its lows, and bulls are triumphantly proclaiming that we’re off to the races again. (See, for example, “DOW 20,000 in 12 Months“) Let’s hope they’re right. Before you embrace this conclusion, however, consider the following:



In our experience, stocks don’t normally go up on a sustained basis until earnings estimates stop coming down. (Investors love the “beating expectations” thing, and it’s hard to beat expectations when expectations are still absurdly high).

If the stock market has already entered the next cyclical bull market, therefore, EPS estimates for the S&P 500 should be low enough that even recession-pummelled companies can sail over them.

Are they?

Sure as heck doesn’t seem that way to us.

According to S&P (via Bespoke Group), here are the “operating earnings” estimates and year-over-year growth/decline for the S&P 500 for the past two years and the next eight quarters (“operating earnings” are a joke, because they don’t include all the real losses that American companies store up for a year or two and then take with regularity, but we’ll use them here to focus just on reported operations):

ACTUALS:

QUARTER EPS Y/Y

12/31/2005 $20.19 12%

03/31/2006 $20.75 15%

06/30/2006 $21.95 13%

09/30/2006 $23.03 22%

12/31/2006 $21.99 9%

03/31/2007 $22.39 8%

06/30/2007 $24.06 10%

09/30/2007 $20.87 -9%

12/31/2007 $15.22 -31%

ESTIMATES:

03/31/2008 $21.09 -6%

06/30/2008 $24.26 +1%

09/30/2008 $25.02 +20%

12/31/2008 $26.42 +74%

03/31/2009 $26.12 +24%

06/30/2009 $28.25 +16%

09/30/2009 $29.45 +18%

12/31/2009 $31.60 +20%

Let’s see…two rough quarters to end 2007, a mild quarter to start 2008…and then off to the races again! Specifically, analysts think earnings will zoom ahead 20% in Q3, 74% in Q4, and another 24% in Q109, hitting a level that is a full 20% higher than the super-strong Q1 2007 two years earlier by early next year. Ladies and gentlemen, this is what is known as a “hockey stick.”

Sometimes hockey stick growth projections make sense. Most of the time, they don’t. Given the troubles in the US economy–housing, consumer spending, inflation, job losses, credit crunch–we are very sceptical about the “second-half recovery” theory. Even if there is a second-half recovery, moreover, we would be flabbergasted if it produced the sort of earnings growth analysts are still expecting.

More likely, in our opinion, analysts will be cutting their estimates for at least another couple of quarters before consensus projections finally hit bottom. Then, when earnings finally recover, the recovery will likely be far more gradual than analysts currently expect.

Why do we think so? In part because analysts are usually lagging indicators. And in part because, in the last recession–one of the mildest on record–the profits downturn lasted far longer than the one that is currently projected, and the recovery was far less rapid.

See for yourself:

QUARTER EPS Y/Y

03/31/2000 $13.97 19%

06/30/2000 $14.88 13%

09/30/2000 $14.17 9%

12/31/2000 $13.11 -5%

03/31/2001 $10.73 -23%

06/30/2001 $9.02 -39%

09/30/2001 $9.16 -35%

12/31/2001 $9.94 -24%

03/31/2002 $10.85 1%

06/30/2002 $11.64 29%

09/30/2002 $11.61 27%

12/31/2002 $11.94 20%

03/31/2003 $12.48 15%

06/30/2003 $12.92 11%

09/30/2003 $14.41 24%

12/31/03 $14.88 25%

03/31/2004 $15.87 27%

06/30/2004 $16.98 31%

09/30/2004 $16.88 17%

See any 75% growth quarters? Neither do we.

Also note the time it took for earnings to recover (while bearing in mind that this was a shallow recession): From the last positive-growth quarter, Q3 2000, it took a full three years for earnings to regain this quarterly level, let alone exceed it by 20%. It wasn’t until five years later that earnings exceeded pre-recession levels by 20%. This compares to the current expectation of a 2-year recovery.

And then there’s the duration of the earnings decline. In the mild recession of 2001-2002, earnings dropped year over year for 5 quarters, reaching a trough that was about 40% below the peak. In the current recession, earnings are currently forecasted to drop for three quarters and bottom only 15% below the peak.

Still think analysts’ current estimates reflect the most likely reality? Still think earnings and the market are going straight up from here?

