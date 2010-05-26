Sorry, But The Dell Streak Is NO Threat To Apple iPad, MAYBE To iPod Touch

Photo: Engadget

Dell’s new “Streak” gadget will launch in early June in the U.K. and will come to the States “later this summer.”At first blush, people are suggesting that Dell’s new device will compete with Apple’s iPad tablet, because they’re both bigger than mobile phones and smaller than laptops.



Sorry, but this is no iPad killer. They’re not even in the same category.

The Dell streak has a relatively small screen that is one-fourth the size of the iPad’s. The iPad is designed to be the next generation of personal computing; the Dell Streak is simply too small to compare.

If anything, the Streak could provide some (much needed) competition for Apple’s iPod touch — as a pocket-sized app machine that can play video and be used for some lightweight web surfing. We’ve argued for months that Google’s Android ecosystem badly needs an iPod touch-like device, which isn’t tied to a long-term cellular contract. Maybe this will be it. (Depends on price, etc. And, notably, Android devices still need a legal way to download movies/TV episodes.)

But this is no threat to the iPad.

Don’t miss: 10 things we love and hate about the iPad →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.