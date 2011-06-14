Sorry, But Greece Is Sounding More And More Lehman-Like Every Second

Photo: Poulopoulos Ioannis, Flickr

From a Bloomberg article titled Greek Rescue Enters Home Stretch, this is an early candidate for Quote Of The Day:”The market is placing much too high a probability on this possibility that Greece will default imminently,” Peter Westaway, chief European economist at Nomura International Plc, said today on Bloomberg Television’s “First Look.” “Policy makers just aren’t going to let Greece default. It’s completely fanciful to think this is going to happen.”



For what it’s worth, European leaders are meeting for emergency talks today, and Greek yields are down just slightly.

