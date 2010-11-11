Sorry, But Apple's "AirPlay" Won't Be Much Help For Big-Screen Gaming

Photo: Big Bucket Software

Yesterday, we showed you an iPad video game being played on a big-screen TV — very cool — which reminded us that Apple TV could be the next big living-room gaming console, once an Apple TV App Store launches in the future.In response, some asked us if this could be another use for Apple’s forthcoming “AirPlay” feature, which lets you wirelessly beam video and audio to an Apple TV from an iOS device, such as an iPad or iPhone.



It turns out that it won’t be very helpful.

Big Bucket Software — the guys whose game, “The Incident,” we featured yesterday — explains today in a blog post:

“Some people have been asking about the possibility of using AirPlay in place of a VGA or component cable. Well, the thing is, AirPlay is for streaming. A buffered and compressed video stream is not the same thing as a video game. Even if the iPad were able to compress video in real time, it wouldn’t be able to send it wirelessly without a significant delay. Not a problem when watching a movie, but for a video game it’s a deal breaker. The only way to do this right now is with a cable.”

