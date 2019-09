“Economy poised for surge as most accurate economist sees U.S.” reads the Bloomberg headline. So it’s a major disappointment to read what Bloomberg considers a “surge”: 3.5 per cent growth in 2010.



Um, that’s really subpar for recoveries, let alone recoveries from deep slumps:

Read more at Paul Krugman’s blog –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.