Sorry BP, No One Wants You Drilling In The Arctic

BP has been dissuaded not to join in on oil drilling operations in the Arctic region around Greenland, according to The Guardian.



BP was persuaded not to join in the bidding process by the country of Greenland, which felt that the company’s involvement in the project might make a bad PR situation worse.

A Greenpeace ship is already stationed off the coast of Greenland, protesting Cairn Energy’s exploration activities there.

Cairn announced on Tuesday that it had found natural gas in the area, but not any oil.

