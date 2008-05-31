Nintendo: Sorry, But If You're Really Fat, You Can't Use Our Wii Fit

The Wii Fit is supposed to help you lose weight – as long as you weigh less than 330 lbs. More than that and its plastic “balance board” might break.



Can’t use the board? A Nintendo rep gives GameRush Entertainment some helpful tips on how to get rid of it:

The maximum weight for both game and accessory is 330 lbs (150 kg), which is stated on the Wii Fit packaging. If this is a product that can not currently be used in your home, you may wish to investigate a possible return of the product to the retailer where you purchased it.

Or perhaps you would like to give it as a gift to someone you know who would enjoy it.

We understand physics and cheap plastic. But aren’t these the people the Wii Fit was designed to help?

