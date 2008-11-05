Sorry, Apple Fans: No More New Gadgets This Year (AAPL)

Waiting for a way-overdue update to Apple’s (AAPL) Mac mini before dropping $599 on your home theatre setup? Or a speed bump for the iMac? Keep waiting til next year.



An Apple rep tells Macworld that the company is done releasing new products this year. “Our holiday line-up is set,” Apple spokesman Bill Evans said.

To be sure, it’s possible Apple is playing a wording game here, and that a minor update to an existing product wouldn’t qualify as changing its “holiday line-up.” But we doubt it.

The next time we expect to hear about new Apple products: Probably next Jan. 5 or 6 — the beginning of the annual Macworld Expo in San Francisco.

