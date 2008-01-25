Sorrell To Second Life: WPP To Meet Street Q4 Expectations

Thousands of investing avatars can breathe a little easier. After a host of worrisome comments from corporate chieftains at the World Economic Forum in Davos, WPP chief Sir Martin Sorrell said the ad giant would deliver Q4 results “in line with our expectations and outside expectations,” in an interview at the World Economic Forum broadcast in Second Life.

Analysts expect WPP to post 2007 revenues of $12 billlion (6.13 billion pounds) and $12.7 billion (6.5 billion pounds) in 2008. Despite a record near-term driven by new accounts, political spending, and the Olympics, Sorrel said financial market turmoil could make 2009 a difficult year, and he has cautioned operating units not to increase headcount in 2008.

