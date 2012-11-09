George Soros: Obama's Win Means America Has 'Rejected Extremist Positions'

Photo: via Human Events

George Soros called President Barack Obama’s re-election a sign that Americans have “rejected extremist positions.”The billionaire investor told Reuters in an email Tuesday that Obama’s victory of Republican challenger Mitt Romney will open “the door for more sensible politics.”



“I’m delighted that President Obama has won. The American electorate has rejected extremist positions,” Soros said.

Soros donated $1 million to the pro-Obama super PAC Priorities USA in late September and has been a significant contributor to other Democratic and progressive causes.

Soros also told Reuters he hopes “the Republicans in office will make better partners in the coming years” and said cooperation between the two parties is “urgently” needed to head off the so-called fiscal cliff at the end of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.