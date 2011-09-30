SOROS: We're On The Verge Of Another Great Depression

Financial markets are driving the world towards another Great Depression with incalculable political consequences.



The authorities, particularly in Europe, have lost control of the situation.

They need to regain control, and they need to do so now.

Three bold steps are needed. First, the governments of the eurozone must agree in principle on a new treaty creating a common treasury for the eurozone.

In the meantime, the major banks must be put under the direction of the European Central Bank in exchange for a temporary guarantee and permanent recapitalization.

Third, the ECB would enable countries such as Italy and Spain temporarily to refinance their debt at a very low cost.

