Soros: US Economy Needs Another $300-$600 Billion Bailout

Reuters: The U.S. economy needs additional support measures of between $300 billion and $600 billion to help it withstand the financial crisis, U.S. billionaire investor George Soros was quoted as saying by a German weekly.

Soros, one of the world’s first and best-known hedge fund managers, told Der Spiegel magazine the United States needed an infrastructure programme, as well as a large economic stimulus package to provide its cities and states with sufficient cash.

“It has exceeded my most daring expectations,” Soros told Spiegel weekly in an advance copy of an interview due to be published on Monday.

He was referring to the scale of the international financial crisis.

