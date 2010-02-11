Soros: Globalize Regulation Or Lose Global Markets

Soros, right now in Jakarta, made a simple case for global financial regulation.



Jakarta Post & Tempinteracktif:

“The whole banking system has become globalized, but it has been operating on a false principle that the system can regulate itself,” he told reporters in Jakarta after meeting Vice President Boediono at the Vice President’s Palace.

“There is a globalization of market, but there is no globalization of regulation.”

…

“If banking regulations are well run, a bailout is not needed,”

Problem is, one has to wonder how globalization of regulation can be fair without infringing on the sovereignty of nations.

