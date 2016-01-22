GEORGE SOROS: Donald Trump and Ted Cruz are 'doing the work of ISIS'

Hedge fund billionaire George Soros said that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is “doing the work of ISIS.”

Soros, 85, made the comments in a Bloomberg TV interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He accused Trump of fear-mongering, saying that his comments about Muslims might lead people to perpetrate harmful acts.

That then plays in the hands of ISIS, he said, as the terrorist organisation wants people to turn against Muslims.

“That’s what, by fear-mongering, Donald Trump and the others, [Ted] Cruz, and others and so on, are doing the work of ISIS.”

Soros said that ISIS wants people to “turn against Muslims, treat them with suspicion, and convince the Muslims community that there is no alternative except terrorism.”

“It turns the young Muslim population into a breeding ground of terrorists, and we must resist that,” he said.

He added that he thinks the threat of ISIS is “over estimated.”

“[ISIS is] very successful in exploiting this fear of death, but they are losing ground in Syria, in the caliphate. They know their days are numbered because the Iraqi army is going to squeeze them out.”

Soros later said that he doesn’t think Trump will be elected president, but he will get “quite a few votes.” He added that he thinks Hillary Clinton is the one who is “most qualified” to be president.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.