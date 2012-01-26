Soros Rips EU Authorities For Prolonging The Crisis

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Billionaire investor George Soros on Wednesday minced no words on the financial troubles faced by the Europe Union, as he addressed the future of the currency block before an audience in Davos.Soros said that Europe is mired in a “spiral of decline” that reinforces itself, adding that, as things stand, “Weaker members of the euro zone are being left as Third World countries that borrowed in foreign currencies.”



“I’m not sure if authorities (in the EU) are deliberately prolonging the crisis, or if this is being driven by divergent views,” he said.

