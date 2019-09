via Human EventsBillionaire hedge fund manager George Soros has reported a 7.91% stake in JCPenney, according to a securities filing with the SEC.



The stock is soaring in after-hours trading.

JCPenney was last trading up about 6 per cent.

More to come…

