Soros Piles Into Three Small Caps, Loves Energy

Securities and Exchange Commission 13G filings show that Soros Fund Management has recently accumulated substantial stakes in three small stocks.



Emdeon (EM), Healthcare IT/payments – a 7.09% stake

Interoil (IOC), Oil and gas exploration in Papua New Guinea – a 6.81% stake

Headwaters (HW), building materials and coal – a 5.31% stake

Just be aware Headwaters popped 13% today.

From a macro perspective, Soros Fund Management has a heavy 49.3% weighting in energy stocks. Looks like he’s pretty convinced oil prices will remain strong.

(Small cap stocks via Market Folly, portfolio via Gurufocus)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.