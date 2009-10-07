Soros Piles Into Three Small Caps, Loves Energy

Securities and Exchange Commission 13G filings show that Soros Fund Management has recently accumulated substantial stakes in three small stocks.
- Emdeon (EM), Healthcare IT/payments – a 7.09% stake
- Interoil (IOC), Oil and gas exploration in Papua New Guinea – a 6.81% stake
- Headwaters (HW), building materials and coal – a 5.31% stake
Just be aware Headwaters popped 13% today.
From a macro perspective, Soros Fund Management has a heavy 49.3% weighting in energy stocks. Looks like he’s pretty convinced oil prices will remain strong.
(Small cap stocks via Market Folly, portfolio via Gurufocus)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.